‘I still think’: It’s still possible Arsenal could sign ‘incredible’ player in a few weeks’ time – journalist

Joao Cancelo has been named as an Arsenal target heading into this summer.

The Portuguese ace is apparently a player Mikel Arteta would quite like at the Emirates, but, as of late, things have gone rather quiet on this front.

Indeed, we’ve not heard much about Cancelo and Arsenal for a little while now, but according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, this is one that the Gunners could still revisit in the coming weeks.

Jones says that Barcelona are sniffing around Cancelo, but if that deal drags on and on, Arsenal could well swoop for the ‘incredible’ defender.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Cancelo could still join

Jones shared what he knows about Cancelo.

“I think the defence will see an addition in. I still think that Cancelo is a possibility, and Barca are sniffing around that one too, but if that drags on and Cancelo is still available in a few weeks or a month’s time I could see that being an August deal that Arsenal do look to do. To put the icing on the cake, maybe another forward who could be an alternator for Saka, that’s basically what I’ve been told to look out for at this point,” Jones said.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Patience

Arsenal may have to be very patient if they want to get this deal done.

It’s no secret that Man City want to get rid of Cancelo this summer, but the reality is that they won’t want to sell to their closest rivals after the deals to let Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko join Arsenal backfired last summer.

However, if we get to the final week of the transfer window and Cancelo is still at the Etihad, City may well buckle and let him join Arsenal if only to get him off their wage bill.

Arsenal need to be patient here.