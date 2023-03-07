'I still don't know': BBC pundit says he's bemused by 23-year-old Liverpool player











Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Chris Sutton has been discussing Darwin Nunez at Liverpool after his performance against Manchester United at the weekend.

The Uruguayan scored two goals against the Red Devils in a commanding display on Sunday, but, despite his great showing, he’s still splitting opinion amongst the wider footballing world.

Indeed, Sutton couldn’t help but continue to question Nunez, stating that he misses a lot of chances and that he can’t figure out what his best position is, either as a centre-forward or as a left-winger.

Sutton can’t figure Nunez out

The pundit gave his view on the striker.

“There was this Nunez against Erling Harland battle, and he scored in the Community Shield, didn’t he? Everybody was getting excited about it,” Sutton said.

“He’s missed a lot of chances. Things haven’t panned out for him as he would have expected and as Liverpool fans would have liked. I still don’t know what his best position is, whether he is better off the left-hand side or a centre-forward.”

Not a bad problem

Sutton may be bemused by Nunez and what his best position is, but we can’t help but feel that this isn’t a bad problem to have.

If Nunez is equally as effective on the left as he is in the middle, then he can chop and change positions at will, and with Cody Gakpo having that same level of versatility, the two players can interchange effectively within any given moment.

Nunez’s best role may not be clear to Sutton, but it’s also not clear to opposition defenders, and that makes him incredibly difficult to deal with.

