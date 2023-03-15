'I spoke to him': Manager shares what he noticed had changed about Dele Alli after phone-call last month











Dele Alli remains one of the most intriguing figures in English football as Tottenham and Everton fans alike try to figure out what is going on with the 26-year-old.

Once upon a time, Alli was an absolute star for Tottenham. He was a real fan favourite at Spurs and a two-time PFA Young Player of the Year Award winner during his time in north London.

Sadly though, the attacking midfielder’s career has gone off the rails in recent years. He was let go by Tottenham last January when he joined Everton in a move that was initially a free transfer.

However, after just six months at Goodison Park, Alli was shipped out to Turkey on loan, where he has continues to struggle – recently being booed off the pitch.

Interestingly though, his former manager, Karl Robinson, says he noticed a positive change in Alli when he spoke to him last month, stating that the England international seemed back to his old self during a phone conversation.

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Alli seemed back to himself

Robinson shared an update on Alli on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

“He scored 50 goals quicker than Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard, and it’s a crying shame that he’s at Besiktas now. I spoke to him about a month ago just to see if he was alright when the earthquake happened in Turkey and he seems a bit different, he seems to be him again. Whether that’s right or wrong, it was just over a phone call, but he seemed excited about the summer, where he goes? It will be his decision,” Robinson said.

Fingers crossed

We can only hope that this is the dawning of a new era for Dele Alli.

On his day, the former Spurs man was a world-class talent, and if he can rediscover that kind of form, Everton and England will have a brand new weapon.

Of course, it’s easier said than done, but we’ve seen these kind of comeback stories in the past.

You don’t become a bad player overnight, and we can only hope that Alli is now, finally, on the right track.

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

