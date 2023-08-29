‘I shouldn’t’: Pundit apologises as he admits that he actually absolutely loves 26-year-old Tottenham player

Perry Groves has admitted that he is a huge fan of James Maddison despite the fact that he should not be given that he now plays for Tottenham Hotspur.

Groves was speaking on talkSPORT with the England international making an outstanding start to life in North London following his switch from Leicester City.

James Maddison has been superb since joining Tottenham. He provided two assists in the opening day draw with Brentford. And he followed that with masterclasses against Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

He scored his first goal against the Cherries at the weekend. And the early signs suggest that he is going to be a phenomenal signing for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Groves lauds Tottenham summer signing Maddison

Maddison is already the club’s new co-vice-captain. And he is so integral to the way Tottenham now play under Postecoglou.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Groves, of course, spent most of his career at Arsenal. So it was clearly tricky for him to compliment a Tottenham player – particularly one who has the potential to tear any team in the Premier League apart.

But he admitted that he cannot help but love watching Maddison following his start to life at Tottenham.

“I am drawn on him a little bit because I shouldn’t be liking him as a player, playing for them. But I do,” he told talkSPORT.

“I like his character, I like his impishness, I like the way he plays, he interviews really well… I have got to stop it now…

“That is my confession, I am so sorry.”

Maddison has definitely made the transition to life after Harry Kane a lot easier for Tottenham. Of course, Spurs fans would obviously be forgiven for wondering what could have been had Kane played alongside Maddison.

But the attacking midfielder is already making a real impact for his new club. He has had a direct hand in more goals than any other Spurs player so far this season.

And his output is only likely to increase as the front four play together more and more.

Arsenal fans will hardly admit it, but it certainly appears that Tottenham’s attacking midfield signing this summer has hit the ground running a lot faster than the Gunners’.