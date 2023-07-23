‘I saw those reports’: Journalist questions what he’s hearing about Arsenal’s Kai Havertz

New Arsenal signing Kai Havertz is settling into things nicely at the club, despite being on the losing side in a friendly v Manchester United last night.

The Gunners have paid big money to bring Havertz in from Chelsea as part of their summer overhaul. A spend of more than £60m, plus wages, make the German a huge capture.

Reports have also suggested Havertz is on a whopping £300k-a-week plus at The Emirates. Those sorts of earnings put him among the top in the entire league.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, speaking on the situation on his YouTube channel, respected Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has said that he believes Arsenal are paying Havertz far less than the quoted figures.

“First of all, I don’t believe it, the Havertz stuff. I saw those reports come from Germany but I don’t believe he’s on anything like the wages being mentioned. I don’t think he was in a position to demand those sorts of wages and I think Arsenal have worked hard to get a control on their wage bill,” Watts said.

“He’ll be on very high wages. But I don’t think it’s anything like we’ve seen. These numbers too, you have to take into account they take into account every single bonus they could hit.”

Arsenal running a tight but expensive ship

We can’t sit here and say Arsenal aren’t paying massive wages. They are, we all know it, and there’s a reason players are signing and taking new contracts as well.

However, Watts’ take on Havertz’s wages is an interesting one. We often see these headline figures banded about and it’s interesting to hear about the amount of bonuses that might be needed to make that wage.

Havertz, of course, will be one of the top earners. And because of that, he will have some proving to do when it comes to the Arsenal fans this season.