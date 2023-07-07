‘I saw him’: Ray Parlour says there’s a 22-year-old youngster who really impressed him in Arsenal training

Arsenal are looking forward to a huge season after going big in the transfer market this summer to back Mikel Arteta.

Kai Havertz has arrived for big money and the club are expected to announce the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber as well.

Those signings, coupled with the likes of Saliba and Ramsdale signing new deals, means it’s been a big old summer for the Gunners.

Big calls

Of course, Mikel Arteta also has some big decisions to make on some of his current squad. And one of those players is young striker, Folarin Balogun.

After an impressive spell in France last season, the USA international is looking to kick on and play regularly.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

And speaking in an interview for JB International, former Gunner Ray Parlour says he feels Balogun can bring something to the table for Arsenal.

“Florian Balogun can definitely offer Arsenal something different in the striker role. I saw him up close on Arsenal’s pre-season tour last year and heimpressed me quite a lot. He is a big, tall guy. He has a good build. I think he has a brilliant opportunity to put himself in Arteta’s plans for the coming season by performing well during the pre-season tour,” Parlour said.

“He did really well in France last year. I know that the level in France is a little bit lower than the Premier League, but he was still banging the goals in. He is a confident player and character. I think it will be interesting to see what he does on the tour in America. Everyone will be given an opportunity and he will have to show Mikel Arteta that he is ready to be part of his squad next season.

“I like the desire from the player. He’s already said that he wants to play after his successful period on loan in France, let’s see if that will be with Arsenal.”

Patience needed

There was always going to be this risk for Arsenal with Balogun. The fact he has scored so many goals last season and now has international recognition, means he wants to play.

But he’s simply not going to be ousting Gabriel Jesus from the starting XI. So if he does want to play, he needs to be patient and make sure he’s the main man ahead of Eddie Nketiah in terms of next in line.

Of course, if Arsenal sell and get close to the £50m they supposedly want, then Balogun is still a success.

But if the youngster wants to make it at Arsenal, then he needs to stay humble, patient, and have faith.