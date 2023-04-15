‘I said this a few weeks ago’: Sky pundit says Arsenal might have a big problem now











Michael Dawson has claimed that Arsenal have a cause for concern when it comes to William Saliba’s injury.

The French defender has been out of action for over a month now, and with no return date given, we really aren’t sure when the centre-back will return for the Gunners.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday (15/4/23 12:10PM), Dawson discussed how much Arsenal are missing Saliba and stated that his ongoing absence is a concern for the Gunners.

Saliba’s situation concerning

Dawson gave his verdict on the defender’s absence.

“I said this a few weeks ago. The way they play and the way Saliba covers ground in a one vs one against a centre-forward, you look at Rob Holding, he’s done a good job, but he’s not Saliba. Saliba can defend, he’s good in both boxes, he gets his head on it. That’s a concern for them, how long he’ll be out because they’ve missed him in recent weeks,” Dawson said.

“Getting him back will make them even stronger than they already are. Saliba was one at the start of the season we wouldn’t have been talking about, but we are now.”

Becoming worrying

The longer and longer Saliba is out for the more worrying this becomes.

To begin with, it looked as though the Frenchman would miss maybe one or two games with this back problem, but with no return date pencilled in, we’re still none the wiser as to when the youngster will be back.

As Dawson says, Saliba is a player that is absolutely vital to Arsenal and with tough games against the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, and most crucially Manchester City on the horizon, Arsenal will be desperate for their star centre-back to return as soon as possible.

