‘I really rate this guy’: Kevin Campbell says he’d love to see Arsenal sign ‘fast’ player

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has, once again, been banging the drum about Declan Rice signing for Arsenal.

As many will know, the pundit is a huge fan of the West Ham midfielder, and he’s reiterated the fact that he’s still his first-choice signing in that midfield area.

However, despite being desperate for Rice to sign, Campbell has conceded that it may not be the easiest deal in the world to do due to the presence of many other clubs in this particular race.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Campbell would love Rice

The pundit gave his verdict on the ‘fast’ midfielder.

“If it doesn’t happen, life goes on. It does. It’s not the only central midfielder. He’s my first choice, we’ve had this before when we said Rice or Bellingham, I said Rice,” Campbell said.

“I really rate this guy, I really do, but again, there are a lot of clubs in for this guy, and until I see him in the Arsenal shirt you never know.”

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

More fish in the sea

As Campbell says, Rice is his top pick to sign this summer, but it is important to note that it isn’t the end of the world if Man City do come and pinch this one from under the Gunners’ noses.

As the saying goes, there are plenty more fish in the sea. The likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are there for the taking, and if Arsenal don’t end up getting Rice, their second-string options won’t be too bad either.

Of course, everyone connected with Arsenal will be hoping that Rice does sign, but if he ends up elsewhere, it’s not quite crisis-mode at the Emirates.