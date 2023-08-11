Harry Maguire looks set for a move to West Ham.

A fee has been agreed with Manchester United over the signing of the defender, and it looks as though the England international could be set for a move to West London fairly soon.

Of course, as ever, Maguire is a player that has split opinion.

The centre-half is something of a joke figure in the eyes of many due to his high-profile gaffes for Manchester United over the past 18 months, but, underneath all that, there’s still a very talented player in there.

Michail Antonio is a huge fan of Maguire, and he’s praised the £30m defender on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Antonio a fan

The striker spoke about the potential new West Ham signing.

“He hasn’t signed. What I have seen is that it’s been agreed but personal terms haven’t.

I really rate him, I think he is a quality player. At United I feel like I feel like it got piled on a lot of pressure unnecessarily on him. Things just happened to not go his way,” Antonio said.

“I remember once he got hit in the face and it went in the goal and they were like ‘there he is again’. It was just like let the man live.

“I believe him coming here will take a lot of the pressure off him and he can start enjoying his football again.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Clean slate

This move to West Ham could be just what Maguire needs.

If we’re being honest, the spotlight of playing for Manchester United and being the Red Devils’ captain proved to be a bit too much for Maguire, but now, at a club where the tactics suit him to a tee, he should be able to rediscover his best form.

As Antonio says, Maguire is a quality player, and in the right environment, he will start to shine once again.