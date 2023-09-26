‘I really like the look of him’: Pundit says it’s gone under the radar how good £17m Tottenham player has been

Ben Foster has lauded Guglielmo Vicario and suggested that the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has gone under the radar for how well he has started the season.

Foster was speaking on his YouTube channel after the Italian’s performance in the North London derby as Spurs left the Emirates with a point.

Guglielmo Vicario is probably not a name a lot of us knew much about before he was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer. He had previously had just two years as a number one in Serie A with Empoli.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, he had big shoes to fill. Hugo Lloris’ form had been in decline for some time before he was replaced. But obviously, he has been a massive player for Tottenham over the last decade.

Foster lauds Vicario following Tottenham’s superb start to the season

Thankfully, Vicario has stepped up to the mark. He has been superb for Ange Postecoglou’s side. And it is almost remarkable to think that he never seemed to be linked with a Premier League move before Tottenham came calling and paid £17 million.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

Much of the focus has been on the form of Cristian Romero, Yves Bissouma and James Maddison. But Foster believes that Vicario deserves a lot more praise for the way he has started life at Tottenham.

“I want to talk about Vicario quickly. I think he’s gone under the radar this season for me at Tottenham,” he told his YouTube channel.

“I really like the look of this goalie, I really like the look of him. He just goes about his business. Everything that he does seems to be absolutely bob-on. He’s making saves, passing the ball out lovely. He looks calm and composed.”

It is amazing how quickly Vicario has settled in in North London. Postecoglou’s appointment has seen such a large shift in the style Tottenham play.

All of the defence, in particular, have to be brave on the ball. They are going to make mistakes. And yet, the back five have formed such a brilliant understanding so quickly.

Vicario is vital to that. And at 26, there is no reason why he cannot continue to get better. And Tottenham will feel that they can also go from strength to strength as Ange ball continues to become second nature.