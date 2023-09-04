‘I really like’: Owen Hargreaves says Liverpool have an ‘amazing’ youngster in their ranks after Villa win

Liverpool had a busy old summer in the end as they completed a major summer overhaul of their midfield in particular.

The Reds had to move in the market after the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho joined some of the players who left at the end of the season.

One of those midfield signings, Dominik Szoboszlai, scored his first goal at the weekend after some impressive performances already and Owen Hargreaves was full of praise for the Hungarian.

Owen Hargreaves praises Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai signing

Szoboszlai has slotted into the Liverpool midfield with ease so far and his goal this weekend was just reward for some fine performances.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

And speaking about Liverpool’s transfer business being impressive on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Hargreaves said he thinks Szoboszlai is an ‘amazing’ player for the Reds already.

“You know, Liverpool, I really like Szoboszlai, I think he’s an amazing player. Mac Allister to come in, Gravenberch to come in there,” Hargreaves said.

The midfielder was snapped up quickly by Liverpool right at the start of the window and looks to be a superb buy already. As the season goes on, Liverpool should only see even more from the youngster.

Still only 22, Szoboszlai can go on to become one of the league’s best if he carries on as he is.

More to come

Dominik Szoboszlai has been tracked by a number of clubs for a while now and he’s already showing just why with his performances for the Reds.

Liverpool must know they have bought well here and it’s once again a sign that they have got their recruitment right this summer.

Szoboszlai should go on to get even better as well and if he stays fit, Liverpool might have found their top dog in midfield for the next decade or so.