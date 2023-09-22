Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that he really likes Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou.

The two North London giants face each other in the derby at the Emirates this weekend, and this is a game neither club can lose. Arteta has a good record in this fixture, but this will be Postecoglou’s first taste of this iconic clash.

Here’s what the Arsenal boss said about his Tottenham counterpart.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta says he really likes Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been one of the best managers in the Premier League for a couple of years now.

He had his fair share of issues when he first got the job, but he has completely transformed this Gunners side over the last few years – both on and off the pitch.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to do a similar job at Tottenham. He has won over the fans very quickly at Spurs, which is a huge positive, and it’s now time for results against the big boys.

Arteta has proven he has what it takes to deliver – it’s now Postecoglou’s turn.

The Arsenal boss was asked about his counterpart, and he admitted that he really likes the Australian.

He said, as per Football Daily: “I really like him. I had players and I know players that had him and they always speak really, really highly of him. That’s not a coincidence.

“You can tell straightaway he’s fitting in the right way. That’s the beauty of this league that we have top, top managers.”

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

TBR View:

The rivalry between Tottenham and Arsenal is fierce, but it is clear to see that Arteta fully respects Postecoglou and what he has done at Tottenham.

The Spurs boss is a really likeable character, isn’t he? The way he speaks and carries himself has made fans fall in love with him, and his style of football is extremely attractive as well.

That makes this weekend’s clash at the Emirates a really exciting one, as both clubs are expected to have a real go at each other, which is something that hasn’t been the case in recent years.

We can’t wait for the derby on Sunday!