'I really hope he says': Michel Vorm is desperate for Tottenham not to sell their £12m player now











Michel Vorm has lauded Hugo Lloris as a Tottenham Hotspur legend and suggested that he would love to see the Frenchman remain at the club for one more year.

The Dutchman was speaking to talkSPORT as there appears to be a question mark over whether Hugo Lloris will play for Spurs again.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The £12 million club captain will miss the rest of this season due to injury. Meanwhile, there are doubts over whether he will stay at Tottenham next year. His contract expires in just over 12 months.

Vorm wants to see Lloris stay at Tottenham

It really does feel that Tottenham need a new number one this summer. And it is hard to see Lloris sticking around to be a backup next year.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Reports from The Times last week claimed that Lloris has an incredibly lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia on the table. So it really would not be a surprise to see him move on in the coming months.

However, Michel Vorm clearly believes that Tottenham would be worse off without the 36-year-old.

“He’s a legend of the club. And he will make the decision he feels like. If you look at his career over the last 10 years at Tottenham, it’s been amazing, so I really hope he stays for another season,” he told talkSPORT.

Much may depend on who Tottenham bring in as their new manager. Certainly, you would imagine that the Spurs hierarchy will avoid a final decision on Lloris until the next boss comes in.

But it would be a concern if Tottenham did stick with Lloris as number one. His form since he signed his most recent contract has been in decline. And it appeared to be a boost for Spurs when Fraser Forster was forced to come in.

Forster has not been perfect. And he has not stood out as being spectacular. But he seems to be a lot more reliable than Lloris has been in the last few months.

There does not appear a huge number of world-class number ones on the market. But it would be really disappointing for many if Tottenham failed to move forward in the summer – despite what Vorm suggests.