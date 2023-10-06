‘I really cannot understand’: Chris Sutton shocked by Liverpool decision

Chris Sutton has expressed his shock at Liverpool contesting Curtis Jones’ red card from last week.

The BBC Sport pundit says he “really cannot understand” why the Reds tried to appeal the decision from the Tottenham match.

Sutton acknowledges that Liverpool were on the receiving end of a “horrendous” decision involving Luis Diaz’s goal.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, he also feels the Reds should take responsibility over the red cards picked up by Jones and Diogo Jota.

Jones initially got a yellow card for a 26th-minute challenge on Yves Bissouma, but that was upgraded to a straight red by VAR Darren England.

Liverpool tried appealing the decision, but they failed, meaning Jones has to serve a three-match Premier League ban.

‘Horrendous decision’

“I like Reds boss Jurgen Klopp but, if (a replay) happened, it would turn football into a total farce,” said Sutton.

“Everyone would want every game replayed over any contentious decision that has gone against them, which is absolutely ridiculous.

“Of course they were unlucky against Tottenham and that was a horrendous decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal.

“But Liverpool have to take a bit of responsibility themselves over the red cards for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota – I really cannot understand why they appealed against Jones’ sending-off.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Fallout continues

Liverpool lost 2-1 to Tottenham at the weekend, but Diaz saw a goal wrongly ruled out for offside that would’ve opened the scoring.

PGMOL subsequently released audio of the VAR decision-making, which suggested that they had made a big mistake.

Klopp, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League meeting with Union Saint-Gilloise, expressed his desire at seeing the game replayed.

The likelihood is it won’t happen, however, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Reds proceed, perhaps looking at legal avenues.