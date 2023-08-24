James Tarkowski has admitted that he is a big admirer of Virgil van Dijk and will often watch the Liverpool centre-back to see what he can learn.

The Everton defender was speaking to The Times, conceding that he probably should not be prepared to praise the Dutchman.

James Tarkowski has not had the easiest time since making the move to Everton. It appeared to be a coup for the Toffees to land the defender following the end of his contract at Burnley.

And a reunion with Sean Dyche looked set to have a positive impact on the England international. However, it has been a very difficult time for Everton fans. And their start to this campaign hints that it is going to be another tough year for the Toffees.

Tarkowski praises Virgil van Dijk

Tarkowski shared how he is always trying to improve and will watch other defenders. But Everton supporters may not be best pleased with the name he picked out as one he certainly looks out for.

“Virgil van Dijk makes defending look simple. I probably shouldn’t say that as he plays for the Reds,” he told The Times. “He reads the game really well, also has the range of passing to play it long, scores goals, and he always stays on his feet.

Virgil van Dijk has definitely been one of the benchmarks in the Premier League over the last decade. He was excellent during his time at Southampton, prompting Liverpool to pay a then-world record fee for a defender.

And he went on to justify that fee for the Reds. The 32-year-old has won plenty with Jurgen Klopp’s side. And he remains a stalwart of the team. Of course, he was recently made the club’s new captain following the surprise summer departure of Jordan Henderson.

He is perhaps not the player he once was. But he is adapting his game. And with Tarkowski just a couple of years younger, you can understand why he may watch his style – even if he admits that that will not sit right with Everton fans.