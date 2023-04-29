‘I played with him’: BBC Pundit says he could definitely see his old teammate as the Tottenham manager











Brad Friedel has tipped Ryan Mason to get the Tottenham job one day.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, the pundit was speaking about Mason’s stint as the interim Spurs boss, and he thinks that putting the 31-year-old in charge of the north London club right now is the right call.

However, Friedel says that it may be a bit too soon for Mason to get the full-time job at the Emirates. Although he did say that he could definitely see his old Tottenham teammate becoming the manager of Spurs one day.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Future Tottenham manager

Friedel spoke about Mason.

“Ryan should have gone in. I played with Ryan. The players will respect him. He was a very good footballer and he’s learning his trade as a coach. Is it the right time for him to take over a club like Tottenham? Probably not, it’s a bit too early, but in the future could you see it happening? Yes,” Friedel said.

Always a chance

Ryan Mason will probably go on to have a great coaching career elsewhere before he comes back to Spurs, but regardless of what happens, there will always be a chance of him returning.

Indeed, the 31-year-old is clearly very highly rated by Daniel Levy having been made caretaker manager on two occasions, he’s gaining a lot of valuable experience at a very young age, and as Friedel says, he’s well respected by the players.

Don’t be shocked if Mason does become the permanent Tottenham manager one day, but at his age, he could be appointed in 10 years’ time and still be considered as a very young coach.

The future certainly looks bright for Mason in management.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

