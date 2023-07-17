‘I need to’: Heung-Min Son says he’s just made big decision while on Tottenham’s flight on Australia

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has been speaking about the upcoming season and has promised to be more of a leader for the younger players.

Son has been one of the superstars for Spurs in recent years alongside Harry Kane. But like Kane, he is yet to win anything with the north London outfit. And with Kane facing questions over his future again, Son could be tasked with stepping up even further.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

But speaking to the official Tottenham social channels, Son has said he is looking to embrace his responsilbilities at the club.

“It’s been long! I’ve turned 31, it doesn’t look like I’m 31! But I have all good memories,” Son said.

“The longest season you have, you take more responsibility. So I need to take big responsibility from here now because I’m this age. I need to take the players with me. I have to help the young players and when I joined this flight to Australia I felt like I need to make another big step for myself and for this club. My season, I hope is going to be special.”

Spurs signed Son back in 2015 for around £22m and have had more than value for money since making the signing.

If Kane does leave, then Ange Postecoglou could very much turn to Son to be his main man.

Son deserves huge credit

In and among all the nonsense that has gone on at Tottenham in recent times, Heung-Min Son has been a credit to himself and a remained a top player.

His goals, assists, and general performances have seen him become one of Europe’s most feared forwards.

The comments from Son here are interesting and not surprising either. He has always stepped up to the plate and him admitting he could do more is just a mark of his professionalism really.