‘I must admit’: Liam Brady says £30m Arsenal player has now completely proven him wrong

Sometimes we’re too early to judge footballers.

People are already writing off some of the new signings in the Premier League with the likes of Kai Havertz, Andre Onana and Mason Mount already being written off as flops.

However, as we should all know by now, you should never write off a player too soon as it can only take a matter of weeks for any professional footballer to turn things around.

Arsenal fans know that all too well. Thierry Henry started slowly when he joined the Gunners from Juventus all those years ago, and another player who didn’t hit his stride straight away is Martin Odegaard.

Speaking on the Arsecast, Liam Brady has been discussing the current Arsenal captain, and he admitted that he wasn’t too sure about the £30m man when Arsenal first signed him, but, ultimately, he has been proven wrong.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Brady proven wrong

The pundit spoke about Odegaard and how he’s changed his perception.

“Yeah, both of those players I enjoy watching them, I must admit I wasn’t too sure about Odegaard when we bought him, but he’s proven me wrong. We all have opinions and it’s nice when they change for the better, I think Odegaard has been tremendous,” Brady said.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR AgencyGetty Images

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Better than expected

Brady won’t be the only person eating his words about Odegaard.

The Norwegian was a classic case of failed potential before he came to Arsenal. He was supposed to take on the world at the age of just 15 at Real Madrid, and after years out in the cold, he looked like he may just be one of those players who never lived up to the hype.

However, Odegaard has completely turned things around at Arsenal, perceptions around him have completely changed, and, finally, he’s looking like that world class player he was always meant to be from a young age.

Odegaard has exceeded all expectations at Arsenal, and that’s a credit to both him and Mikel Arteta.