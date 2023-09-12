‘I might say him’: ESPN pundit thinks Liverpool star could be the world’s best in his position – despite snub

Pundit Mario Melchiot has suggested that Alisson may be the best goalkeeper in the world after the Liverpool star missed out on a nomination for the Yashin Trophy.

Melchiot was speaking on ESPN after Shaka Hislop had named the Brazilian in second place in his list of the top five goalkeepers in world football right now.

Alisson has reason to be quite perplexed after the shortlist for the Yashin Trophy was announced. He was nowhere to be seen, as the likes of Ederson, Aaron Ramsdale and Emi Martinez all were included.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Of course, the trio have been outstanding. Ederson won the treble with Manchester City. Ramsdale helped Arsenal push City all the way in the title race. Meanwhile, Martinez won the World Cup with Argentina.

Melchiot says Liverpool star Alisson may be the best goalkeeper in the world right now

But Alisson has been a game-changing signing for the Reds. He is also a previous winner of the award, picking up the trophy when it was first given out in 2019. He also finished second last year.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

So many will be baffled that Alisson is not up for the reward this year. And when Melchiot was asked about Hislop’s list – which included Thibaut Courtois in first place – the Dutchman suggested that he would put the Liverpool man one place higher.

“Alisson, for me, is a good shout. I will not mind giving him number one,” he told ESPN. “I like Alisson as a goalkeeper, I know he can sometimes take his confidence a little bit too far. But I still like him as a goalkeeper. So I might say him.”

Alisson is one of the players who has helped transform the goalkeeper position in the last few years. He is absolutely sensational when he has the ball at his feet.

And it cannot be said enough just what an impact his arrival at Liverpool had on Jurgen Klopp’s side. Along with Virgil van Dijk, the Reds’ backline was elevated to an incredible level after Alisson’s arrival.

The fact that he is being suggested as the best goalkeeper in the world makes it completely baffling that he is not even in the conversation for the Yashin Trophy this year.