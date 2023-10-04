We’re a good way into the Premier League season now, and after seven games, we can start ranking the best players in the league so far this term.

Speaking on ESPN, Janusz Michallik has had a go at ranking who he believes to be the five best players in the division at the moment, and he’s made some interesting picks.

The pundit put Mo Salah and Erling Haaland at fifth and fourth respectively, controversially choosing a Tottenham star ahead of Haaland despite the Manchester City man’s continued brilliance this season.

Indeed, Michallik chose Heung-Min Son ahead of Haaland, claiming that he loves what Son has done this season while noting that he believes the South Korean was the very best player in the Premier League two seasons ago.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Son better than Haaland

Michallik gave his verdict on the £22m Tottenham star.

“At number three I put Heung-Min Son, I love what he’s done. He’s doing what I thought he would do after that season where he finished top of the scoring charts with Mo Salah. In my opinion, that year he was the best player in the Premier League. I knew he hadn’t lost it and I’m happy he’s proven me right here,” Michallik said.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Not quite

As much as we love Son as a player, we’re not quite ready to buy into the idea that he’s better than Erling Haaland.

There’s a reason Haaland scored 25 more goals than Son did last season, and once again, this year he’s outscoring him too.

Haaland is genuinely one of the very best players on the planet, and, for our money, there isn’t a player in the Premier League who is actually better than the Norwegian at the moment.

Haaland is a superstar, and while Son is one of the best in the league, it’s at tough task to argue that he’s better than Haaland.