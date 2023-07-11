Daichi Kamada’s move to AC Milan has collapsed, and a number of European clubs are now on red alert.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt forward is now available on a free, and while many sides will be looking at him, Graeme Bailey has tipped Tottenham to get involved in this race.

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey noted that Spurs have long held an interest in Kamada, further noting that Ange Postecoglou is likely to know all about Kamada due to his time in the J-League and long-standing transfer policy of signing top Japanese talent while at Celtic.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kamada to Spurs could have legs

Bailey shared his verdict on Kamada.

“I love this player, Daichi Kamada on a free transfer is an interesting one. Milan did the deal, but they delayed it for weeks and weeks and they haven’t approved it. Dortmund like him, Inter and Napoli are liking him. Tottenham and Newcastle liked him before. Ange Postecoglou knows all about the Japanese players and there’s none better than this guy, on a free it wouldn’t surprise me to see Tottenham getting back involved in this,” Bailey said.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Tough

This is a signing that would have made the world of sense for Tottenham just three weeks ago.

Kamada would’ve been the perfect attacking midfield option in Ange Postecoglou’s system, but now, there’s a big issue here.

Indeed, Spurs have just done a deal to sign James Maddison from Leicester, and all of a sudden, there isn’t the space for Kamada in this side.

Of course, he could come in as a backup, but a player of his talent deserves to be starting on a weekly basis for a team in the Champions League, not sitting on the bench for a side with no European football.

Sadly, this is a move that may not happen.