David Raya made his Arsenal debut on Sunday, and he got off to the best possible start against Everton.

The Spaniard wasn’t exactly the busiest against Everton, but he did keep a clean sheet and helped Arsenal win against the Merseyside club.

It was a case of a job well done for Raya, and now, there is a lot of debate going on about whether or not the Spaniard will be starting for Arsenal going forwards.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Michael Owen was asked to give his verdict on the Raya vs Aaron Ramsdale debate, and he says that he absolutely loves Raya as a player, believing that he will get his fair share of gametime alongside Ramsdale.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Owen loves Raya

The pundit spoke about the 28-year-old after his Arsenal debut.

“I love this lad. I think that Raya is a top class goalkeeper. When I first saw him at Brentford, I said to anyone that would listen this lad is going to a top team, I thought he was brilliant right from minute one. I feel sorry for Ramsdale, he’s done nothing wrong, but all of a sudden, after all of these great performances, his place is under pressure. I think they’re both going to get an equal crack of the whip,” Owen said.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

So far, so good

Raya may have only played one game for Arsenal so far, but it’s so far, so good for the Spaniard.

Aaron Ramsdale may well feel a bit miffed to be dropped, but after his clean sheet on his debut, that spot between the sticks is now his to lose.

Mikel Arteta has some serious decisions to make regarding what he’s going to do with his goalkeepers, and it will be interesting to see how he handles this situation.