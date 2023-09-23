‘I love this’: Farke says Leeds have a ‘massive’ player who’s ‘on fire’ all the time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has lauded Luke Ayling’s mentality and experience.

The Whites boss, speaking to Leeds Live, says Ayling is a “massive” influence in the dressing room.

Farke also loves how the Elland Road captain is “on fire” for every game, including friendlies.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Ayling has been a key player for the new Leeds boss, playing in all seven of their Championship games so far this season.

The 32-year-old has also worn the captain’s armband for all but the first league game of the season.

‘So important’

Ayling was involved in an incident against Hull City in midweek which left Farke unimpressed with the match officials.

The Leeds veteran picked up a yellow card after being taken off on Wednesday night for interfering with the return of the match ball when it went out for a throw-in.

Farke said he had an argument with the fourth official over sending Ayling all of the way around the pitch when he could have walked to the dugouts directly without facing home-fan abuse.

“I told him listen, if it lasts 10 seconds longer add 10 seconds of added time,” said Farke.

“But don’t let him run around the whole stadium, get lots of abuse from the opponent’s supporters and then he gets a yellow card because of this.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

“Sorry. It makes no sense. He said he probably made a mistake, ‘I totally agree’. Yes, but we can’t argue against this yellow card.”

Earlier on in the press conference, Farke said: “Luke’s influence on the group is massive and you can’t overrate it because it’s so important.

“Even if it’s a friendly he’s on fire and I love this mentality. He brings this mentality into the dressing room.”

Our view

Ayling has been a stalwart for Leeds for a number of years now and it’s good to see him still impress on the pitch and in the dressing room.

With Leeds now in the Championship, they’ll need fighters to help drag them over the line in each game and over the course for the season.

The likelihood is Ayling will play against Watford. He could keep his place on the right as Sam Byram returns to the left after his midweek break.