'I love them': Bernardo Silva says there's two Arsenal players he's a huge fan of











Bernardo Silva has insisted that he loves Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko as he was asked to pick between the Arsenal pair.

Despite the Manchester City star being interviewed on an ESPN segment called You Have To Answer, Bernardo Silva was simply unable to decide between the two who made the move to the Emirates last summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, for much of the season, it appeared that Manchester City were going to rue letting both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko move to Arsenal.

Bernardo Silva unable to pick between Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Mikel Arteta’s side were crying out for a striker capable of scoring goals regularly. Meanwhile, Arteta clearly also felt that he needed a full-back who could play the inverted role to be the final piece in the jigsaw for his system.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

There had been some bumps in the road. Both Jesus and Zinchenko have suffered with injuries at times this season. And they have both come in for a little criticism.

The Brazilian probably has not been quite as prolific as some would have hoped. Meanwhile, Zinchenko’s defensive ability has been called into question on occasion.

But it did appear that they would be the only two players set to get their hands on the Premier League trophy three years running this year. Arsenal really pushed Pep Guardiola’s men all the way.

Bernardo Silva was asked to pick between the likes of dogs and cats; Cristiano Ronaldo and Eusebio; and Rui Costa and Luis Figo. But it was also put to him to pick between the pair who headed to North London.

“Oh my god, I love them both. They are both my friends. I cannot answer that,” he told ESPN.

Gunners face pivotal summer

Arsenal will surely come again in the title race. They have such a young squad. And they now have a Champions League return to look forward to.

It is imperative that they get their signings right this summer. But if they can replicate the success of last summer, when they brought in Jesus and Zinchenko, it is hard to imagine them going anywhere in the title picture.