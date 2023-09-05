‘I love’: Sheringham says ‘world-class’ West Ham talent is key to success; not far off international call-up

Teddy Sheringham has been massively impressed with West Ham summer signing James Ward-Prowse and believes that he is not far away from being back in the England squad.

It was a big summer for West Ham as they lost Declan Rice but they made some top signings in Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus.

Ward-Prowse has already made a huge impact in the matches he has played in since joining. Due to this, it is no shock to see him receiving top praise from Sheringham.

Sadly, the central midfielder did not make the England squad for the upcoming international break, but if he keeps performing well then he definitely will be in the squad sooner rather than later.

Teddy Sheringham praises West Ham signing Ward-Prowse

Speaking to Sky Sports about the central midfielder, Sheringham said: “I love Ward-Prowse coming in. You know he’s probably not the player Declan Rice is but he gives you more going forward without a doubt.

“He will open up defences for the strikers and hopefully the boys can take the chances. Jarrod Bowen started well, Antonio, great.”

He was then asked about Ward-Prowse not being in the England squad. He replied: “There’s a lot of good players there (in the England squad) at the moment and that’s the way Gareth (Southgate) likes it. There’s competition for places, he will have to keep producing good performances for West Ham and staying near the top of the league get’s you a good chance of being in the England squad.”

Since joining West Ham, the 28 year-old Englishman has added attacking threat and defensive steal and this has been a big reason for the Hammers being near the top of the division. In his four games, he has one goal and three assists.

It will be very interesting to see how the player continues to perform. He looks like he will have a big influence this season.

Arguably, the “world-class” player should have been in the England squad and he is performing a lot better than other players in his position like Jordan Henderson. Hopefully his form continues and he is rewarded soon.