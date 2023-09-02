‘I love his mentality’: Arteta says 24-year-old Arsenal player is ‘phenomenal’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has congratulated Eddie Nketiah for making the latest England team.

The Gunners boss was speaking to the Arsenal media team ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Manchester United.

Nketiah has begun the season well for the Gunners, registering two goals in their opening three Premier League games.

Gareth Southgate has rewarded the Arsenal ace with a spot in his Three Lions squad for September’s international fixtures.

England face Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday, September 9.

They then head to Hampden Park to take on Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday, September 12.

‘I love his mentality’

Nketiah will hopefully get the chance to make his senior England debut after a record-breaking stint with the Under-21s.

The Arsenal ace is the Young Lions’ all-time top scorer, with 16 goals coming in 17 caps at that level.

And Arteta, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, was full of praise for Nketiah.

“So pleased,” the Arsenal boss told football.london about Nketiah’s call-up. “If somebody deserves it in this squad that’s him.

“An academy player, who had some moments when his pathway wasn’t clear and he had to fight his way through.

“I love his mentality, his work rate, how much he loves his game.

“In this country you have to be phenomenal to play there at the level. I’m so happy for him.”

Our view

It’s great to see Nketiah shine for Arsenal and just as good to see him rewarded for his efforts with an international call-up.

There have been several occasions where his Gunners future seemed uncertain but he has persevered, worked hard, and is now reaping the rewards.

Under Arteta, Arsenal’s standards have become sky high, so it speaks volumes that Nketiah has broken into the regular picture.

Hopefully we’ll see more of the same in the England picture. Better still, his call-up comes at a good time, with an international tournament just months away.