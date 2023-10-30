Yves Bissouma has claimed that James Maddison could become a ‘good captain’ for Tottenham Hotspur in the future.

Bissouma has been speaking to Kick Game and discussed Maddison’s excellent start to life at Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou made huge changes to the leadership group at Tottenham over the summer after Harry Kane’s departure.

The Aussie boss handed Son Heung-Min the armband while naming James Maddison and Cristian Romero as vice-captains.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The decision to hand Maddison such a prominent role came as a surprise to many after the midfielder only joined Spurs from Leicester City for £40 million in June.

Yet, Maddison has taken to his new role at Tottenham brilliantly and has backed Postecoglou’s decision up with some exceptional displays on the pitch.

And Yves Bissouma believes Maddison would make a ‘good’ captain for Spurs in the future.

Bissouma backs Maddison to become Tottenham captain

“He’s a good guy, he’s really good,” Bissouma said of Maddison. “Trying to know what’s happening and trying to check on everyone.

“I think he can be a good captain in the future as well, but as a player I love him.

“Do you know what? When I was at Brighton there was only two players making me crazy when I was playing against [them].

“First one was Madders, second was [Jack] Grealish. Now I’m playing with Madders, I’m so happy to have him on my team.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Maddison has already worn the armband this season and is establishing himself as a real leader at Tottenham.

The 26-year-old is leading by example with his influential performances on the pitch and it certainly wouldn’t be a massive surprise to see him become the club’s captain in the future.

Of course, Son is doing a brilliant job in his new role for the time being while Romero has also excelled under Postecoglou this season.

But Maddison has slotted in seamlessly at Spurs and should Son ever decide to leave Tottenham, you’d imagine the Englishman would be in with a shout for the armband.