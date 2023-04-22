“I love him’: Pundit says he really wants to see ‘underrated’ Premier League player sign for Arsenal











Keith Treacy has claimed that he’d love to see Declan Rice sign for Arsenal this summer.

Speaking on Off The Ball, the Arsenal-supporting pundit was speaking about the West Ham star after his display in the Europa Conference League this week, and he touched on the rumours linking him to the Emirates.

Treacy reckons that Rice would be a great signing for Arsenal, stating that the ‘underrated‘ midfielder’s arrival would help further unlock the talents of Arsenal’s young attacking players.

Treacy wants Rice at Arsenal

The pundit gave his verdict on this transfer report.

“I think Declan Rice, I love him as a defensive player, and there are rumours of him going to Arsenal, and I would love that to happen personally. Everyone is making a big deal about the goal he scored the other night, but there was no challenge put into him it was all too easy,” Treacy said.

“He’s bring a bit more defensive solidity. I know Partey has been brilliant there, but he’d release a few more players to get higher up the pitch. Rice can go from back to front, but I’d play him as a defensive player. Whether or not it happens I’m not too sure, but it’s definitely one that whets my appetite.”

Would be brilliant

Rice would be absolutely brilliant in this Arsenal team alongside Thomas Partey.

As Treacy says, Rice’s presence would bring a bit more defensive solidity to the side, while his ability to transition the ball from defence to attack would allow the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus to be even more dangerous.

Arsenal are a few players away from being genuine Champions League contenders next season, and we can’t help but feel that signing Rice would take them to that next level.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a cheap deal to do, but it would definitely be a worthwhile signing if Arsenal can do it.

