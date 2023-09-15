West Ham United have started this season in glorious form.

The east London club are unbeaten in the Premier League so far, and they look like they could, once again, challenge for a place in the top six.

David Moyes’ team is all about the team effort, but, it has to be said, there have been some remarkable individual performances for the Hammers as of late.

Speaking on his podcast, Peter Crouch has had praise for both James Ward-Prowse and Jarrod Bowen, while he reserved a special mention for Lucas Paqueta, claiming that the Brazilian is a player he absolutely loves.

Crouch loves Paqueta

The pundit spoke highly of some of the West Ham stars this season.

“They have made signings and I like the look of West Ham. Ward-Prowse has been a big signing for them, Paqueta, I love him as a player and they did well to hang on to him, I’m glad he’s still playing as well, and Bowen is on fire as well,” Crouch said.

A lot to like

It feels strange to say this about a David Moyes team that has received so much stick as of late, but there is a lot to like about this West Ham team.

Indeed, while Moyes has been chastised for playing ugly football for years, this West Ham team is now playing some brilliant stuff with the likes of Paqueta and Bowen strutting their stuff every week.

Once Mohammed Kudus is added to this mix, this West Ham team could be even more exciting.