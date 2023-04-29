‘I know what the club needs’: 51-year-old reacts after it’s suggested he should go in at Tottenham











Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Brad Friedel has been discussing Tottenham Hotspur and what they need going forwards.

Regardless of who should be the next manager of Spurs, Friedel believes that the club need a go-between figure between the manager and Daniel Levy so that trust can interoperability can be sustained between all parties.

With Friedel making this point, Glenn Murray joked that the American himself should fulfil that role, claiming that he knows the club well and he would do a good job.

Friedel immediately ruled himself out, stating that he wasn’t getting at the idea that he should be hired, but he did state that he knows that the club needs this sort of figure if they’re going to be successful.

Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Middle man needed

Friedel spoke about this role at Spurs.

“Daniel Levy gets a lot of stick, but he runs the match financially sound. I think it’s really important that there’s a conduit between both sides that they trust, and they can elevate that again,” Friedel said.

“It feels like Brad is putting himself in the running to be that conduit I think, he knows the football club!” Glenn Murray stated.

“No, no, no, not at all. I just know what the club needs and that role needs to be there for that club to be successful on and off the pitch,” Friedel said.

Someone like Friedel

Friedel himself may not want to do this job, but we can’t help but feel that someone of his stature could be just what Tottenham need.

A club legend who the fanbase, playing staff and ownership all respect could be perfect for this role, and Tottenham certainly have a few names to choose from.

Indeed, with the likes of Robbie Keane, Jermain Defoe and Ledley King all keen to dip their toe into the backroom side of the sport, Spurs could easily go out and find the perfect figure to work in this middle-man role in north London.

It’s not a job for him, but this suggestion is a great idea from Friedel.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Show all