‘I know the quality’: Eddie Howe backs ‘outstanding technician’ to come good

Eddie Howe was talking ahead of Newcastle’s match against Sheffield United and he spoke about summer signing Sandro Tonali.

Sandro Tonali was the marquee signing for Newcastle United in the summer as they built their squad to be ready for Champions League football.

The Italian came highly-rated from AC Milan where he won the Serie A with his boyhood club and he has settled somewhat well.

Life starting brilliantly for the midfield when he managed to score on his debut at St.James’ Park. Since then, he has had some mixed performances and Eddie Howe was asked about the player at his recent press conference.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali

Newcastle fans probably wouldn’t be shocked to hear that Howe is happy with what he has seen so far from the Italian international.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Howe said: “I want him to be himself, which is an outstanding technician, a very good athlete. For me, he can play all of the positions in midfield. But we need to give him time.

“I don’t think we can judge him, or any signings, within a month. Let’s take our time and be patient, because I know the quality of the player that we have.”

This is no doubt from the manager and it is not a shock to hear in the slightest due to the good quality of Sandro Tonali. He definitely has a very high ceiling.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

He is still only 23 years-old and already has Champions League experience as well as title winning experience. Signing him was a huge statement of intent from the club.

Many top players have taken time to adapt to the Premier League and no doubt Tonali will start to hit consistent top form in the near future.