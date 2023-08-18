Harry Maguire to West Ham has been a rollercoaster of a transfer saga.

The Manchester United defender’s move to the London Stadium has been on and off more times than a lightswitch, but it now looks as though this deal is not going to happen.

Indeed, it was reported this week that the move has collapsed, and according to Sam Allardyce, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, the defender has actually rejected West Ham.

Allardyce says that he knows Maguire’s agent very well, and he’s led to believe that Maguire has rejected West Ham due to the fact he doesn’t want to be involved in a relegation battle.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 14: Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on August 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Maguire has rejected West Ham

Allardyce shared what he’s been led to believe about the £30m defender.

“Where will Harry Maguire be when the transfer window closes?” Allardyce was asked.

“At Man United. He turned West Ham down, he’s turned it down. I know his agent really well so. I think that, and this is no disrespect to West Ham, because I have managed, them, but he feels that with the troubles they had last season down the bottom of the league he doesn’t want to be going there, he wants something bigger,” Allardyce said.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – MAY 28: Leeds manager Sam Allardyce reacts prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Understandable

As strange as it is to say about a team that won an European trophy last season, we can see where Maguire is coming from here.

West Ham did flirt with relegation last season, and after losing Declan Rice and potentially losing Lucas Paqueta, it’s fair to assume that they may take a backwards step heading into this season.

West Ham are not home and dry in the relegation battle by any stretch of the imagination, and if Maguire wants more stability, he is right to be looking at other options.