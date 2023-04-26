'I know Daniel Levy very well': 55-year-old manager says he would love to manage Tottenham now











Gus Poyet has claimed that he would love the Tottenham job now, stating that he knows exactly what needs to happen at the north London club.

Speaking on the Sacked in the Morning Podcast, Poyet was discussing the idea of returning to Spurs as Antonio Conte’s replacement, and he said that it would be an unbelievable opportunity to manage the Lilywhites.

The 55-year-old is currently the manager of Greece, but he has one eye on the opening at Tottenham, stating that his plan if he were to come in would be to stick to a style and focus on the academy.

Photo by Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Poyet wants the job

The Uruguayan spoke about the opening at Spurs.

“Tottenham are in a bit of a state at the moment, we couldn’t see you in there? Not trying to open the door for potential management,” Poyet was asked.

“Yes. I know Daniel Levy very well. I was there as a coach when he was there and I know what the club needs. I have too many friends who support Tottenham and I know how much it means for them to win a trophy. I was there for the last trophy in 2008. The reaction after that was tremendous, they were back to life after that trophy.

“There have been too many changes of style from Pochettino to Mourinho to Conte. To get the academy going you have no time. You need to win, but you need to get the system working. For me, in terms of knowledge it is simple, if I had the chance it would be unbelievable, it would be fantastic.”

Good plan

Gus Poyet is not going to get the Spurs job. He’s not that level of manager, but he does have a good plan in place for Spurs it has to be said.

Stick to a style, compete for trophies and focus on the academy – sounds perfect, right?

Of course, all of that is much easier said than done, but those are three boxes that the next Tottenham manager should be ticking, even if it isn’t Poyet.

Daniel Levy should listen very closely to what Poyet is saying here.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

