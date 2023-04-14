'I keep hearing': Reporter shares what he's constantly being told about Spurs' first choice manager target











Mark Chapman has shared what he’s been hearing about Vincent Kompany after he was named as Tottenham’s top managerial target.

The Belgian has reportedly wowed Daniel Levy, and it has been reported that the north London club have made the Burnley boss their top target.

However, getting Kompany to come to Spurs may not be easy.

Not only does he have a good thing going at Burnley at the moment, according to Chapman, speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, the 37-year-old is also very settled with his family in the north west of England.

Kompany is settled

Chapman shared what he’s heard about Kompany recently.

“The only other thing that I keep hearing about him though is that he is very settled in the north west and he likes being in the north west with the family side of things, I don’t know if that will play a part. People often think I use this podcast to be a part of the Greater Manchester tourist board, but anyway,” Chapman said.

Would he move?

So, Kompany is very settled in the north west, but the question now is, would he move for the Tottenham job?



Well, he’s spent a large portion of time in the north west during his time with Manchester City and Burnley, but let’s not forget, he also did a stint in Belgium with Anderlecht during this period, so he’s clearly open to moving away from the north west if he has to.

The big question is whether or not he feels he needs to leave Burnley, the Clarets have a really exciting project growing right now, and while Spurs are a bigger club, Kompany could actually grow his stock further by staying at Burnley.

