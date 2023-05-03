'I just worry': Ian Wright thinks 'incredible' Arsenal player might need to be put on the bench











Ian Wright has remarkably claimed that it may be time for Bukayo Saka to be taken out of the Arsenal team so he can rest.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, the pundit stated that Saka may need to sit on the sidelines for a little while to recuperate.

The winger has had a truly amazing season for Arsenal, but in recent weeks his form has waned.

He’s scored just one goal in his last six appearances, and he doesn’t look anywhere near as dynamic as he did a few months ago.

Wright believes that this could be down to fatigue, and he wants to see the ‘incredible‘ attacker given a bit of a rest.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Rest Saka

Wright spoke about the youngster.

“Maybe Saka should get a little bit of a rest. I think a little rest. Maybe my mouth is going to quickly for my brain, in this situation we can’t afford to lose anymore games, we need everybody out there, but I just worry, I worry for him,” Wright said.

How?

Does Bukayo Saka look like he needs a rest? Definitely. Can Arsenal afford to take him out of the team at this point? Probably not.

There are four games left of this season, and if Arsenal want to win the Premier League title they have to pick up 12 points out of 12.

The only way that will be possible is if Arteta plays his strongest team in every single game, and Saka is certainly in that mix.

Of course, come the summer Saka should probably have an extended break and come back next season refreshed and ready to go again, but to take him out of the team right now would be sheer and utter madness – he’s, quite simply, too important to the Gunners.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

