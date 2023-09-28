Arsenal’s results have been nothing short of brilliant this season, but, for some reason, it still doesn’t feel like everything has clicked on the pitch.

Indeed, while the Gunners are unbeaten in the Premier League, they’ve not been the irresistible force they were last season.

After a flurry of summer signings, it now feels as though Arsenal’s best XI isn’t as settled as it once was, and one area of concern has been in the midfield.

Kai Havertz hasn’t been good enough, Fabio Vieira has been promising but is perhaps a bit too attack-minded, and while Declan Rice has been solid, he hasn’t found his best partner just yet.

Speaking on Off The Ball, David Hillier has been discussing Rice and Arsenal’s midfield conundrum, and he says that he’d like to see Thomas Partey used in tandem with Rice in the middle of the park.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Play Partey with Rice

Hillier urged Arteta to use the £40m man with Rice.

“The way he has come in and he’s confident enough to become an organiser already. He bosses the midfield, he’s very quick to play a simple pass. He doesn’t complicate his game, it’s very simple. For me, I just want to see him alongside Thomas Partey, Thomas brings the forward-thinking part of midfield to the team. I’m not saying Declan doesn’t but he is a defensive midfielder, and that allows Gabriel and Saliba to do their jobs. He’s a fantastic player, it’s a huge pricetag, but he’s dealing with it really well,” Hillier said.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Could be brilliant

This double-pivot of Partey and Rice could be absolutely fantastic.

Both players have a brilliant balance of being defensively solid and also very handy going forwards.

Partey is a fantastic progressive passer, while Rice can carry the ball with immense power. Both men in the same team would be a sight to behold, and we can only hope that Partey is back fit soon and Arteta can unleash this duo upon the Premier League.

Partey and Rice may well end up being Arsenal’s best midfield duo going forwards.