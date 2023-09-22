‘I just love him’: Micah Richards admits he’s been blown away by one West Ham player this season

BBC pundit Micah Richards has been singing the praises of West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse today.

Ward-Prowse has been in fine form since making the move to the Hammers in the summer from Southampton.

And speaking on the latest episode of The Rest is Football Podcast, former Man City star Richards raved about Ward-Prowse’s impact.

Micah Richards lauds James Ward-Prowse as the signing of the season

Speaking about Ward-Prowse after Gary Lineker had brought him up, Richards went into a passionate mini-rant on the former Southampton man.

“I’ve banged on about Ward-Prowse now for so long and nobody was taking me seriously. I was literally saying, he’s in a struggling team that don’t have a style of play and once he goes somewhere where he can express himself more, he’s got more than just taking free-kicks. He’s a comfortable footballer,” Richards said.

“When he’s played for England he’s not really took his chance so everyone sort of questions is he good enough for the highest level. But he is. He’s an amazing player. And he works hard, he can sit deep, also play further forward. I just love him. He’s been my signing of the season so far.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Ward-Prowse will be hoping his form will catch the eye of the England manager in the run up the Euros next year. As it stands, he is doing more than enough to be in the conversation.

Proving himself again

James Ward-Prowse never really had anything to prove as a player but as Richards says, there was a misconception that he was only any good for set-pieces.

That is just completely wrong and he is showing for West Ham now just how good he is.

Whether he’s the signing of the season so far is open to debate. But in that debate, he’d definitely be a name that gets brought up.