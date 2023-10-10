Tottenham are flying high in the Premier League right now, but while all is going swimmingly at Spurs at the moment, behind-the-scenes, plans will already be underway for the January transfer window.

Spurs, as ever, probably have a bit of work to do in January in terms of both incomings and outgoings, and according to Alasdair Gold, there may well be one high-profile departure in the winter window in the shape of Ivan Perisic.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist stated that he has a funny feeling that Perisic’s reported move to Hajduk Split could be on the cards in January, especially after Spurs secured a move for Luka Vuskovic.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Perisic to Hajduk Split

Gold shared his verdict on the £180k-a-week player.

“I’ll tell you who I think. I think Perisic might. I know that’s weird because he’s injured, but I just feel there must be something to this Hajduk Split, there must be something in that. The deal for Vuskovic has gone through where Spurs were talking to them as well. I just feel that makes sense, if he can come back and get a couple of months of football, maybe he can do it for them and get back in the Euros squad,” Gold said.

“I just have this funny feeling that maybe Perisic does head off to Hajduk Split because he’s not going to play for Spurs anyway.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Shame

It would be a real shame if Perisic has played his final game for Tottenham.

The Croatian may be getting older, but he has been excellent this season so far, but, sadly his injury has thrown the brakes on.

The veteran still has a lot to offer this Tottenham team with his versatility and talent, and we think that Spurs should probably give him a chance to prove his worth once again when he’s back fit and available.

Perisic is a brilliant player who could still have a part to play at Tottenham.