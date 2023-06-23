Declan Rice to Arsenal has hit a few hurdles over the past 24 hours.

Indeed, with two bids being rejected and Manchester City entering the race, it would be fair to assume that Arsenal are losing some ground in this transfer race.

However, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, that isn’t the case.

Indeed, the journalist is still very confident that Rice will end up at Arsenal, so much so that he’s stated that he can’t see a world where Arsenal don’t end up getting this deal done.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Unimaginable

Bailey gave his verdict on the ‘fantastic‘ player.

“It’s a bit reminiscent of what happened with Mudryk, but Rice has clearly been their number one target all summer. I think it’s a different window now and he sees Rice as the last piece of the jigsaw to challenge City. Even if City do come in with this bid, I just don’t see how Arsenal let this go, I don’t see how Arsenal don’t get this done,” Bailey said.

Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Happened before

As much as Bailey is staying positive from an Arsenal perspective here, we’ve seen this exact scenario play out before.

Bailey even mentioned it himself, Mykhaylo Mudryk looked nailed on to join the Gunners in January only to head to Chelsea at the last minute, and while these types of hijacks are rare, it could happen again here.

Let’s not beat around the bush, Manchester City are a more appealing club than Arsenal, they have more money, a better squad and more chance of winning silverware, so if it becomes a straight duel between these two sides, City may well edge Arsenal out here.

Don’t be too certain about Rice ending up at Arsenal.