'I just don't see': BBC pundit makes a prediction about Liverpool vs Arsenal











Writing in his column for the BBC, Chris Sutton has had a go at predicting Liverpool vs Arsenal this weekend.

We’re not exaggerating when we say this is one of the biggest games of the entire season.

The Reds are nowhere near the title race this time around, but Arsenal know that a win here would put them on course to win the Premier League for the first time in 19 years.

Indeed, this is one of the biggest hurdles standing between Arsenal and glory, and this weekend, we will see if they are able to clear it.

Sutton has predicted this game, and he thinks that Arsenal will come away as 3-1 winners at Anfield.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Sutton tips Arsenal win

The pundit reckons Arsenal will win 3-1 here.

“I just don’t see a switch being flicked with their current group where, all of a sudden, they respond next season – their problems have gone on for too long. I have to hold my hands up and admit I got it wrong a lot with my predictions for Liverpool this season because I kept thinking they had turned a corner – and they haven’t done,” Sutton said.

“There is not a lot wrong with their forward line but their defence is just not good enough and I am amazed Jurgen Klopp’s side kept a clean sheet against Chelsea. They won’t keep Arsenal out on Sunday, though. There is absolutely no chance of that.

“The way Arsenal are playing, I am expecting them to turn up at Anfield, play with a swagger, and cut right through Liverpool.

“The Gunners have not won there since September 2012, when Mikel Arteta was playing for them, and in the past this might have been a trip they feared. Not anymore.”

Can’t call it

Logic would suggest that Arsenal do head into this game as slight favourites, but when has logic ever mattered when you’re talking about the Premier League?

The stark reality is that Liverpool very rarely lose at Anfield. Even this season they’ve only lost once their in the league, and in their last home game they beat Manchester United 7-0.

You really can’t call which Liverpool team will turn up here. They could get beat handsomely by Arsenal, or they could hand out a thrashing of their own.

Sutton has been brave to predict this one, because we just can’t call it.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

