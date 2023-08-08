Ruud Gullit is desperate to see Virgil van Dijk back to his best next season.

Speaking on The Debrief Podcast, Gullit was speaking about the new Liverpool captain and how he can return to form.

Gullit himself admitted that he had been harsh on Van Dijk in the Dutch press lately, but he says that he only criticises the defender because he holds him to such high standards.

Van Dijk was not at his best last season as Liverpool slumped to fifth in the Premier League, and Gullit has said that the centre-back needs something of a reality check going into next season as he looks to recover his form.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Reality check needed

Gullit gave his verdict on the centre-back.

“I have been very critical in Holland about Van Dijk. Simply because I think he’s one of the best players. I will not moan about other players, he is the best player. I want him to play well. I demand from him because he can. I won’t ask something from him that he can’t. You mentioned it it didn’t go well with Liverpool in the defence because something changed. I hope he will prove me wrong. I need him as a good player also for the national team. I want him to play well, I really hope he does because he’s the most important player,” Gullit said.

“I think he’s still one of the best players there is, as he played last year? Of course not, but he needs to do something to understand why he didn’t perform that well. I hope he can find it and I hope someone tells him the truth.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Self-critical

It’s hard to criticise arguably the greatest centre-back of all-time, but in a lot of ways, Gullit is right.

Van Dijk was not at his best last season, and he can’t come into this campaign thinking that he can carry on in the same way.

Luckily, after being made Liverpool captain, Van Dijk should have a new lease of life about him, and as Gullit says, he needs to understand why he didn’t perform last season.

Pre-season was a big chance for Van Dijk to analyse his own game, and hopefully, he can come back this season in top form.