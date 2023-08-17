‘I hope he’s not’: David Seaman admits he wouldn’t like to see 21-year-old finish as Arsenal’s top goalscorer

David Seaman has suggested that Bukayo Saka could finish the campaign as Arsenal’s top goalscorer, but admitted that he hopes that he is not this season.

Seaman was speaking on his Seaman Says podcast and was asked how many goals the England international will finish with this term.

Of course, Bukayo Saka enjoyed an amazing campaign last year. The 21-year-old became the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists during the season.

He would actually finish one goal behind both Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. But unlike the pair, Saka has already opened his account for this season.

Seaman hopes Saka doesn’t end the season as Arsenal’s top goalscorer

The youngster scored what proved to be the winner in the opening day win over Nottingham Forest. And it was a stunning goal from Saka.

Seaman was asked how many goals Saka will score, and whether he will finish as Arsenal’s top goalscorer. And he suggested that he hopes that Saka does not actually take top spot.

“I hope he’s not Arsenal’s top scorer, but there’s every chance that he could be,” he told Seaman Says.

“The quality of his goal at the weekend was amazing. How many goals, anything from 10 to 15 is a great return from him. But if I’m honest, I hope he’s not our top scorer, because I want our striker to be top scorer.”

You can certainly understand Seaman’s take. Some will wonder whether having a prolific striker could have been the difference in taking Arsenal to the Premier League title last year.

But fluidity is a key part of the way Mikel Arteta’s side play. Opposition sides cannot simply worry about one player. In fact, 16 different players scored for the Gunners in the Premier League last season.

Saka and Martinelli are now one of the world’s best winger partnerships. And Gabriel Jesus, in particular, plays a key role in giving them the chances to find the back of the net.

Ultimately, Seaman will have few real complaints if it proves to be a successful season. But clearly, he is slightly worried about Arsenal missing out due to the form of their strikers.