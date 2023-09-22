‘I hope he starts’: Ian Wright really wants Tottenham to use £60m player against Arsenal

The north London derby is this weekend, and this may well be one of the most eagerly-anticipated games we can remember.

Spurs vs Arsenal is a heated rivalry at the worst of times, but with both teams heading into this game unbeaten in the Premier League so far, there is a real added element of fire and competitiveness heading into Sunday’s fixture.

There are so many sub-plots heading into this game, one of which is the recent form of Richarlison.

The Brazilian was the difference-maker against Sheffield United last week for Tottenham, and Ian Wright believes that he could well hold the key to making the difference in the north London derby, stating that he will thrive on playing that pantomime villain role.

While Wright is worried about Richarlison causing his old club problems, he stated that he really wants to see the Brazilian starting in this game to add some extra spice to the mix.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Wright wants Richarlison to start

The pundit gave his verdict on the £60m striker.

“Richarlison is the key to this whole game. Activate Richarlison. I’m not joking, it’s the type of thing when I used to go to White Hart Lane I’d know I was a pantomime villain. There are so many good matchups, but Richarlison is the spice. I hope he starts,” Wright said.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Up for it

Richarlison is exactly the type of player who loves games like this.

Liverpool fans will remember some of his antics during Merseyside derbies over the years, and we have to imagine that he will be bang up for it against Arsenal this weekend.

This is the perfect chance for Richarlison to build a bit of momentum after his heroic performance last weekend, and if ever there was a chance for him to write his name in the Tottenham history books, this is it.