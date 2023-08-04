Arsenal need to find a new striking solution.

Gabriel Jesus has just gone down with what appears to be quite a serious injury, and the Gunners are now set to start the season with a second-string number nine leading the line.

At the moment, it’s unclear who will play in that role. Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah are both concrete options, while we saw Leandro Trossard operating as a false nine at times last season.

Kai Havertz is also a player who knows a thing or two about playing up front, but speaking on TalkSPORT, Darren Bent has urged Mikel Arteta to not use the German as a starting striker.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Don’t play Havertz up front

Bent discussed Havertz with Gabriel Agbonlahor.

“When I see Gabriel Jesus play, in certain games I see him play and I think he should be finishing that. I think that was a problem last season, but you have goals from Saka, Martinelli, Trossard can score goals and now you have Havertz who could play in that eight,” Agbonlahor said.

“I hope he doesn’t play as a nine,” Bent said.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Doesn’t work

Havertz is a talented player, but it has to be said that he just doesn’t work as a number nine.

We have three years of evidence showing that Havertz just isn’t clinical at this level as a striker, and while he may have a brilliant season for Arsenal in the midfield, just like Bent, we don’t want to see him leading this Arsenal line anytime soon.

Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun are both much better options in Jesus’ absence, and, who knows? Perhaps Arsenal will even sign a new striker. After all, the transfer window is still open.