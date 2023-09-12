This was meant to be Richarlison’s season.

The Brazilian was supposed to step into the limelight after the departure of Harry Kane from Spurs, but it hasn’t quite worked out that way.

Indeed, Richarlison is still yet to score a league goal for Tottenham this season, and his struggles have carried over to international duty as he was recently pictured crying on the bench for Brazil after another poor performance.

What comes next for the striker? Well, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, there is a good chance that the Brazilian ends up having to find a new club in January or the summer as his time at Tottenham goes from bad to worse.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Richarlison may have to look elsewhere

Jones shared his verdict on the £60m attacker.

“Richarlison obviously ended up missing another great chance. Life isn’t getting much better for him. I honestly think that Richarlison might end up having to find something new, either in January or at the end of the season. If the Tottenham thing doesn’t turn around soon, try a new team, because this isn’t going well for Richarlison right now since leaving Everton so that needs to change,” Jones said.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Clock is ticking

It’s way too early to be speaking about Richarlison leaving Spurs, but it does have to be said that the clock is ticking for the striker.

Indeed, as much as the player needs time, he’s been at Tottenham for 12 months now, and if he can’t find a way to increase his current tally of one league goal soon, he will be on the chopping block before too long.

Richarlison needs to improve, otherwise Tottenham will start to think about other striking options.