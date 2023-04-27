‘I heard’: Harry Redknapp shares what a ‘very good source’ has told him about ‘amazing’ player Liverpool want











Harry Redknapp believes he knows what Jude Bellingham’s next move will be amid a number of links to Liverpool.

Redknapp was actually the manager that gave Bellingham his debut at Birmingham City, so he’s quite close to the ongoings within the superstar’s camp.

Speaking on the Beyond The Pitch Podcast, Redknapp shared what he’s heard about Bellingham.

Bellingham may have been linked to Liverpool recently, but Redknapp is led to believe that the player himself wants to join Real Madrid – another interested club, this summer.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Bellingham wants Madrid move

Redknapp shared what he knows about Bellingham.

“He’s amazing you know, and I heard that he wants to go to Real Madrid, that’s what I’ve heard from a very very good source close to him. I’ve heard he wants to go to Real Madrid, Liverpool seem to have dropped out of the race, so that leaves Man City or Chelsea, but the rumour is he wants to go to Real Madrid,” Redknapp said.

Great fit

As much as we’d love to see Jude Bellingham in the Premier League, a move to Real Madrid would make the world of sense for this young man.

Los Blancos are not only the most successful team in the history of European football, they are building the midfield of the future.

Just imagine the prospect of Bellingham joining up with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in the middle of the park for the next decade. They would dominate the midfield battle in almost every game for the next 10 years.

Bellingham supposedly wants to join Real Madrid this summer, but whether or not a move to the Spanish capital comes to fruition remains to be seen.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all