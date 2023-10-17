Declan Rice has been earning all sorts of praise since joining Arsenal in the summer.

The midfielder has been hailed by many fans and pundits alike after his bright start to life in north London, and he’s also caught the eye of one of the most influential politicians in the UK today.

Indeed, speaking to AFTV, Keir Starmer has been full of praise for Declan Rice, claiming that he has been an excellent signing and that he was actually very impressed by the midfielder when he met him at West Ham’s stadium last season.

Starmer hails Rice

The Labour leader spoke highly of the Arsenal star.

“I’m a midfield player, very aggressive and barking out the order. Is that Odegaard? More Declan Rice. It feels odd to compare myself with Declan Rice. I have to say he’s a fantastic buy, what a player. I saw him last year at West Ham and I was with Mark Noble and we met him afterwards, a fantastic guy. I had my programme and I asked him to sign it for my son and I obviously had a contract underneath and before he knew it he’d signed for Arsenal, that’s how it was really done,” Starmer joked.

Delivering

It’s hard to describe Rice as a fantastic signing after just eight games when he cost £105m, but it has to be said that he is delivering so far.

Of course, he still has a long way to go if he is going to fully justify that pricetag in the coming years, but the early signs are very encouraging to say the least.

Rice has been utterly brilliant since arriving at the Emirates, and if he can keep this up, he’ll be well on his way to becoming an Arsenal legend.