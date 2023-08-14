‘I have to say’: Dermot Gallagher shares whether Liverpool should really have been given penalty vs Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 this weekend as they played out an entertaining encounter on Premier League opening weekend.

The Reds had looked like running away with things a bit after a good first half and a goal from Luis Diaz. But Chelsea fought back well in the second 45 and in the end, could have won it themselves.

Of course, so could Liverpool, with a handball from Nicolas Jackson one of the major talking points. Many believed it should have been a penalty.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

But speaking on Sky Sports this morning, former PL referee Dermot Gallagher has said that on second look, the decision to not give the penalty was actually correct.

“I have to say I originally thought penalty but now I see it I think not. You don’t see it there but he’s jumped for the ball and Diaz has flicked the ball on. It comes so quick to him he can’t move his body shape and get out the way, I think that’s what’s saved him” Gallagher said.

“Absolutely (it’s a penalty) if there’s no flick.”

Chelsea had also got away with a goal being ruled out for Liverpool by VAR in the first half for offside. Likewise, they also had one ruled out themselves after Ben Chilwell had slotted in.

Referees deserve praise for this one

We are all usually so quick to criticise the referees that sometimes we need to admit a good decision was made.

Obviously, the footage here was what the VAR saw and looked at and in the end, as Gallagher says, it’s the right call.

Liverpool fans will still probably feel like a penalty could have been given. But by the laws of the game, this one is bang on.

Whether we see that consistency now throughout the season, remains to be seen.