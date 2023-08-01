The Romeo Lavia saga is dragging on a little bit now.

The Belgian midfielder has been linked with Liverpool for a little while now, and after hearing all last week that a second bid was about to go in, we’re yet to hear of any real progress on this deal.

However, fear not Liverpool fans, it sounds as though this one is still moving in the right direction.

Indeed, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, this is a deal that should get done, with the journalist stating that he would be very surprised if the midfielder didn’t end up at Anfield now.

Lavia should join Liverpool

Jones shared what he knows about Lavia.

“Liverpool are moving forwards with their pursuit of Lavia, and I have to admit I would be surprised if Liverpool didn’t end up signing Lavia. The big problem right now is that Lavia is rated at £50m by Southampton and not quite that amount by Liverpool. They are preparing a second approach and I was always told that around £40m you have a chance of getting Lavia,” Jones said.

Another one needed

Signing Lavia will be a step in the right direction for Liverpool in terms of their midfield rebuild, but we can’t help but think that they still need more bodies through the door in this area.

Indeed, after losing both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool are now incredibly light in the middle of the park, and while Lavia would cover one departure, it doesn’t take a mathematician to tell you that two departures being covered by one addition doesn’t quite add up.

Lavia will be a fantastic signing, but Liverpool must push on and sign another midfielder after getting this deal done.