Cristian Romero has started this season for Tottenham in fine fettle.

The Argentine has been a commanding force at the back, while he’s also chipped in going forwards with two goals so far.

There’s a strong case to make that Romero is playing the best football we’ve seen from him so far at Tottenham at the moment, and after being accused of saving most of his big performances for the international stage, we were certainly intrigued to see how he got on for Argentina during this international break.

Unsurprisingly, Romero was imperious for the world champions in a 1-0 win against Ecuador on Thursday evening, and he received massive praise from his manager after the game.

Lionel Scaloni was left speechless after Romero’s performance for Argentina, stating that he had no words for the 25-year-old’s showing on Thursday.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Romero incredible

Scaloni hailed the Tottenham star in his post-game press conference.

“I have no words for the match Cuti Romero had. During the home games, people motivate him and he thinks he’s a He-Man, he can run 70 metres. He is an impressive centre-back, he played an incredible game,” Scaloni said.

Photo by Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

Keep it up

Romero may well be playing the best football of his life at the moment, and if he can keep this up, Spurs could well be challenging for major honours before too long.

Of course, consistency is the key word here, and that’s something that Romero has struggled with for far too long.

Romero can be having the game of his life only to be sent off moments later, and while that livewire attitude is what makes him such a great defender, it can also throw him off his game at times.

Luckily, we’ve not seen that so far this season – he’s not even made a foul yet, so, hopefully, he’s now matured as a defender and will be able to find some consistency.